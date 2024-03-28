Carrie Underwood Shares the Secrets for Her Manageable Diet & Workout Plan

Carrie Underwood is opening up about her fitness and health routines.

The 41-year-old country music star balances a busy schedule with a lot of professional and personal responsibilities.

In a new interview, she revealed the secrets that help her stay dedicated to her diet and workouts. The biggest takeaway was her “do what you can” mentality, which makes it all possible.

“I mean, just like everybody else, you fit it in. You fit in fitness wherever you can, right,” she told TODAY.com, adding, “Some mornings I get to have a good long workout, some mornings it’s a quick walk and some mornings, it’s nothing.”

Even when she can’t get a full workout in, she said, “The most important thing is just to get moving.”

“It’s all about just doing anything you can, you know whether it’s going for a walk or even playing outside with your kids — then it’s double duty: you get to play with them, they get to play with you and you get to be active,” she explained.

When she has time to do a specific workout, she is partial to circuit training because it targets her whole body.

Her “do what you can” mentality also applies to dieting, and she said that she is aware of what she’s eating when she isn’t able to workout as much.

“The things I do grab and eat along the way, I feel like that’s such an important part of it because even if I don’t have time to fit in some giant weightlifting session, I feel I can I can control a little more of what I’m putting in my body,” she told the outlet.

Carrie added that she loves fruit and vegetables and strives to keep things “simple.”

“We live in a world right now where everything is ultra-processed and it seems like the easiest thing is to grab fast food,” she told the outlet. “Things that are very simple and nutritious, you’ll never go wrong with that.”

She continued, saying, “I feel like that’s the best for your body and it makes you feel the best and then you can put your best foot forward.”

