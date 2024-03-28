Noah Kahan Set List for 2024 'We'll All Be Here Forever Tour' Revealed After First Show

Noah Kahan is officially on the road with his We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour and you can check out the setlist right here!

The 27-year-old singer, who received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist this year, launched the tour with a sold-out show at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday (March 26).

Noah performed all of his fan favorite songs like “Stick Season” and “Dial Drunk.”

The tour continues through mid-July, where he will wrap the trek with two shows at Fenway Park in Boston. He’s also playing famous venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Head inside to check out the set list…

**This set list is representative of one of the first shows and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. Dial Drunk

2. New Perspective

3. Everywhere, Everything

4. False Confidence

5. Forever

6. Come Over

7. Godlight

8. Pain is Cold Water

9. Maine

10. All My Love

11. Your Needs, My Needs

12. Paul Revere

13. You’re Gonna Go Far

14. Homesick

15. Growing Sideways

16. Glue Myself Shut

17. She Calls Me Back

18. Call Your Mom

19. Orange Juice

20. Northern Attitude

21. ENCORE: Young Blood

22. ENCORE: The View Between Villages

23. ENCORE: Stick Season

