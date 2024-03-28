Noah Kahan Set List for 2024 'We'll All Be Here Forever Tour' Revealed After First Show
Noah Kahan is officially on the road with his We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour and you can check out the setlist right here!
The 27-year-old singer, who received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist this year, launched the tour with a sold-out show at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday (March 26).
Noah performed all of his fan favorite songs like “Stick Season” and “Dial Drunk.”
The tour continues through mid-July, where he will wrap the trek with two shows at Fenway Park in Boston. He’s also playing famous venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
Head inside to check out the set list…
Keep scrolling to check out the full set list…
**This set list is representative of one of the first shows and might not be completely accurate for every show.
1. Dial Drunk
2. New Perspective
3. Everywhere, Everything
4. False Confidence
5. Forever
6. Come Over
7. Godlight
8. Pain is Cold Water
9. Maine
10. All My Love
11. Your Needs, My Needs
12. Paul Revere
13. You’re Gonna Go Far
14. Homesick
15. Growing Sideways
16. Glue Myself Shut
17. She Calls Me Back
18. Call Your Mom
19. Orange Juice
20. Northern Attitude
21. ENCORE: Young Blood
22. ENCORE: The View Between Villages
23. ENCORE: Stick Season
Check out the set lists for more artists on tour right now!