6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

So many stars have spoken candidly about losing their virginity, and quite a few of them have explained why it was important for them to do so later in life.

Many celebrities have opened up about being intimate with a partner at a young age. Some have even disclosed that they were 12 when it happened.

However, others have spoken candidly about waiting. Some waited for marriage. Others waited for religious reasons. Of that total, six have revealed that they were older than 25 when they had sex for the first time.

The youngest on this list had their first encounter at 27 when they got married. Interestingly, the oldest also waited until they were married at 38.

Scroll through the slideshow to see which stars waited until they were older than 25 to lose their virginity…