Top Stories
Original 'Heartstopper' Star Exits Show Ahead of Netflix's Third Season, Jokes About a Spinoff Series

Original 'Heartstopper' Star Exits Show Ahead of Netflix's Third Season, Jokes About a Spinoff Series

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Engaged to Vittoria Ceretti? Source Reveals Truth After Those Ring Photos

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Engaged to Vittoria Ceretti? Source Reveals Truth After Those Ring Photos

Melissa Barrera Addresses Controversial 'Scream' Firing, Reveals Whether She's Spoken to Neve Campbell &amp; More

Melissa Barrera Addresses Controversial 'Scream' Firing, Reveals Whether She's Spoken to Neve Campbell & More

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Cast Update: See Who's Returning!

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Cast Update: See Who's Returning!

Mar 28, 2024 at 5:44 pm
By JJ Staff

6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

Continue Here »

6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

So many stars have spoken candidly about losing their virginity, and quite a few of them have explained why it was important for them to do so later in life.

Many celebrities have opened up about being intimate with a partner at a young age. Some have even disclosed that they were 12 when it happened.

However, others have spoken candidly about waiting. Some waited for marriage. Others waited for religious reasons. Of that total, six have revealed that they were older than 25 when they had sex for the first time.

The youngest on this list had their first encounter at 27 when they got married. Interestingly, the oldest also waited until they were married at 38.

Scroll through the slideshow to see which stars waited until they were older than 25 to lose their virginity…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, evergreen, Extended, Facts, Slideshow