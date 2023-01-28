Some Fans Think Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks was One of Miley Cyrus' Dancers - Here's Why

Miley Cyrus‘ relationship with her former husband Liam Hemsworth has generated countless headlines in recent weeks as many believe him to the be subject of her new chart-topper “Flowers.”

However, an increasingly viral theory circulating online is focused on the 30-year-old hitmaker and her ex’s new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. More specifically, fans are speculating that the Australian model might have been one of Miley‘s dancers in the past.

Read more about the shocking but increasingly viral theory…

Since around the release of “Flowers,” fans online have unearthed photos of a dancer who they think looks like Gabriella onstage with Miley during a 2014 performance in London, according to the Daily Mail.

At the time, Miley was promoting her album Bangerz . It was also around the time the former couple called off their first engagement.

Of course, there is no way to verify that Gabriella is in the photo without her or Miley confirming it. However, some have been comparing distinguishing features such as freckles between the performance pics and newer pics of the model.

Additionally, the outlet noted that she was reportedly living in London at the time. What do you think?

We’ll chalk this one up to a viral theory similar to the one about Shakira, Gerard Pique and a jam jar.

If you weren’t aware, Liam and Gabriella made their relationship Instagram official in 2021 but are believed to have started dating as early as 2019.

Have you seen the latest (and first) red carpet pics of Liam and Gabriella yet?