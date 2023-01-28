Megan Fox Debuts Dramatic New Haircut & Color, Shows Off Her New Blonde Bob!

Megan Fox made a major change to her look.

The 36-year-old actress has changed up her looks multiple times over the years. However, she is arguably most recognizable with long, black hair in beachy waves.

If you need a reminder, that’s the look Megan rocked in her last Instagram post (the one where she was looking for a girlfriend). However, she took to social media on Saturday (January 28) to debut a dramatic haircut and a new hair color.

Read more about Megan Fox’s new look…

Megan hopped on her Instagram story to share some new pics of herself rocking a shorter, straight bob with blunt bangs. Not only was her hair noticeably shorter, it was also blonder than we’ve seen it recently.

She seemingly alluded to the change in a video on her story, asking fans if they could “guess why.”

It’s possible that she’s changing up her look before starting filming on her new project, which also stars Michele Morrone.

Get a good look at Megan Fox’s new haircut and color below…