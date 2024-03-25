Here's Why 'Euphoria' Season 3 Is Delayed, Plus Sources Reveal Time Jump for Storyline

The third season of Euphoria was set to begin filming this spring, but HBO has announced that the season is officially being delayed even further.

New reports have revealed what is going on behind the scenes at the Emmy-winning series and sources are explaining what led to the delays.

Season two aired in early 2022 and fans have been waiting for years to see what Zendaya‘s Rue and the rest of the characters have been up to.

The series began airing in 2019, so the actors who started out as high school students are now aged out of those roles. So a time jump storyline has also been revealed.

TheWrap reports that the delays are due to “script issues” and that creator Sam Levinson‘s writing schedule was delayed due to the strikes. HBO “wanted to give him more time to break the story, because there’s a lot more back and forth now that the show is changing in this way.”

Some rumors claimed that HBO is weary about working with Sam again after his show The Idol caused controversy and was canceled after one season. That isn’t true, according to the source.

“No one has lost faith in Sam as a creator,” the insider told TheWrap. “He is the driving force creatively on this show, he is still working with the same creative executives that he always has been, but since the show is changing that process is taking longer.”

The Hollywood Reporter revealed some details about the season three storyline and said that “Levinson’s plan is to feature a time jump when the third season eventually returns.” The season will be “set after the characters leave high school.”

We already know that some cast members will not return for season three.