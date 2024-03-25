Penn Badgley Begins Production on 'You' Fifth & Final Season in NYC!

Get ready for the return of You!

On Monday (March 25), Netflix debuted the first look photo of Penn Badgley back in character as Joe Goldberg as he begins production for the fifth and final season of the fan-favorite series in New York City.

Keep reading to find out more…Along with sharing the photo of the 37-year-old actor walking across the street, Netflix teased, “the fifth and final season sees Joe Goldberg return to the streets of New York City for more thrilling twists and turns.”

It was previously announced that three actors will be joining the cast of You for the fifth and final season and it has been rumored that a fan-favorite actress will also be returning!

As of right now, Netflix has not announced when the final season of You will premiere.

Head into the gallery to see the official photo of Penn Badgley back on set…