'You' Season 5 Cast - 2 Stars Confirmed to Return, 3 Join Cast & Big Actor Rumored to Make a Comeback

The cast for the fifth season of You is starting to come together.

In early 2023, it was confirmed that Netflix’s popular series had been renewed for a fifth and final season. Since then, details about the show have been kept under lock and key.

Now, things are slowly being revealed. Two actors have been confirmed to return to the show for another season. Three new stars have joined the cast in March. One of them is even playing two characters!

There’s also been a hint that a fan-favorite actor will be reprising their role in the show’s final episodes.

Scroll through the slideshow for all of the casting details we know so far…