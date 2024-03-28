'SEAL Team' Season 7 Cast Revealed - 1 Star Exits, 2 Actors Join & 5 Stars Are Confirmed to Return

SEAL Team is returning for an upcoming seventh and final season!

The hit drama series first aired on CBS before moving to Paramount+ after four seasons.

Production on the show’s final season kicked off at the end of 2023 and it is set to premiere sometime in 2024.

The military drama centers on the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.

Ahead of the series’ upcoming final season, we’re taking a look at all of the cast who will be returning, who is not coming back and who will be new to the cast for the final episodes.

