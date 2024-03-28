50 Cent's Ex Daphne Joy Accuses Him of Rape Amid Reports of Potential Custody Battle, Rapper Responds

50 Cent responded to allegations that he raped and physically abused his ex, Daphne Joy.

If you were unaware, the former couple split in 2012 and share a son named Sire.

Following raids on rapper Diddy‘s homes this week, Daphne was named in a lawsuit involving the embattled rapper. This prompted a report that 50 was planning to file for sole custody of their son.

Daphne took to social media to level allegations against 50, prompting a response.

Read more about Daphne Joy’s allegations and 50 Cent’s response…

“Curtis James Jackson,” Daphne wrote on Instagram. “Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people’s lives. How could u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing.”

Daphne continued, “We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned.”

“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false slams made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time,” she concluded.

A representative for 50 issued a statement to Variety, denying all of Daphne‘s allegations and responding to the allegations about her.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” he wrote. “The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

Diddy also broke his silence about the allegations against him.