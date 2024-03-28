Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Wife Sam Reacts to James Bond Casting Rumors

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been the subject of James Bond casting rumors this month and now his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson is the latest person to weigh in on the reports.

Sam, who is an award-winning director, was asked about the speculation during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in the UK this week.

Jonathan joked that the rumors should be about her instead, to which she replied, “You mean that I might direct a Bond film? The first woman director.”

Sam then turned her response to Aaron.

“Carry on speculating. He’d be great,” Sam said, according to British news outlet The Independent.

Sam also opened up about working with Aaron on two movies that she directed.

“It’s really interesting,” she said. “When I directed Nowhere Boy, he wasn’t my husband. When I directed A Million Little Pieces he was. He gets very intense. It’s quite interesting depending on what character he’s playing.”

Sam continued, “Nocturnal Animals for example, was very hard. He was not washing, his nails were really long, he was drinking and he was watching a lot of serial killer documentaries. He wanted to be toxic from the inside in order to play such a toxic character. There was one morning when he woke up and thought the bed was on fire but we were actually saging him.”

Former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan recently shared his thoughts on the casting rumors.