Tom Holland Enjoys New York City as Girlfriend Zendaya Promotes Her Movie in Australia

Tom Holland is enjoying some time out while his girlfriend Zendaya promotes her new movie Challengers in Australia.

The 27-year-old Spider-Man actor was spotted hanging out with friends at the Crosby Bar in New York City on Thursday (March 28).

He looked stylish in a white button-up shirt and black pants and carried a red folder in hand.

This week Zendaya was taking over Sydney with costars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. She’s rocked several tennis-inspired looks, including one that was inspired by a net and that caused her to suffer a minor wardrobe malfunction.

Tom‘s outing comes shortly after a big casting announcement about his forthcoming production of Romeo & Juliet. The new rendition of the tragic love story is coming to the West End in London later this spring, and they just found their Juliet.

While Tom didn’t join Zendaya in Australia, he stepped out to support her at the premiere of her movie Dune: Part Two last month! She also revealed one of the actor’s “natural gifts.”

