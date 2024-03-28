Paige DeSorbo Addresses Boyfriend Craig Conover's Breakup Comments on 'Summer House'

Paige DeSorbo is opening up about her boyfriend Craig Conover‘s comments about their relationship on a recent episode of Summer House!

The 35-year-old Southern Charm star made a guest appearance on his 31-year-old girlfriend’s show, where he had a conversation with Kyle Cooke about the probability of them breaking up at some point.

“I love Paige,” he said on the show. “If we work out, we work out. But if we don’t, it’s not the end of the world.”

Craig added, “I mean, there’s always that chance, right? We do live in different places. She lives in New York City, she loves New York. I love Charleston, I run a company out of Charleston. It’s very probable. You’d be naïve to be like, ‘It’s all just gonna work out.’”

During a new interview, Paige reacted to the comments and shared she actually agrees with what he said!

“Honestly, I wasn’t upset about it at all because I think everything he said I agreed with,” she told E! News. “Yes, in statistics people could potentially break up. We have a higher rate because we do do long distance, but I think if we weren’t acknowledging that we would be really naïve.”

“I think Craig and I do a good job of talking about all the things that maybe are taboo or scary to talk about before big life events,” Paige continued. “I was thankful that he said that because I feel the same way. I know he felt that way and so it honestly put me at ease.”

Craig, who was also apart of the same interview, took the time to clarify his comments.

“It’s just about not being delusional,” he said. “Just because we’re on TV doesn’t mean that we’re not going to deal with the exact same things that everyone else out there does. If we were to sit there and act like everything just works out every single time, I just think that would be dishonest. Obviously we want it to work out.”

“For us, we’re like, ‘Hey, we haven’t figured out everything yet, but we love each other and we’re happier together than we are apart,’” Craig added. “We’re going to take every challenge as it comes instead of letting the fear of the future ruin the happiness of today.”

