Kristin Cavallari & Boyfriend Mark Estes Share Cute New Photos After Montana Boyz Interview

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes are sharing cute new photos of them together!

The 37-year-old former reality star and the 24-year-old athlete first went public with their relationship at the end of February after being spotted in Cabo San Lucas together.

Since then, they have not been shy about being together, having filmed TikTok videos and more together.

Now, Kristin has shared her first Instagram post with him since going public, and Mark shared his first Instagram grid post, with a handful of photos with her.

Keep reading to see more…

“Him 🤍,” Kristin captioned her post.

“Photo dump of my girl and I ❤️,” Mark wrote with his post, which featured multiple new photos.

Check out both of their posts below!

If you missed it, Kristin has reacted to the age difference between her and her yougner beau.

Just this week, Kristin actually shared a new interview on her Let’s Be Honest podcast with Mark and his TikTok group Montana Boyz, and they revealed the first DM that eventually sparked their relationship!