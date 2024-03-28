Kristin Cavallari's Boyfriend Mark Estes Reveals How He Broke the Ice With a Very Bold DM!

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes opened up about the beginning of their relationship and the very bold DM he sent to break the ice.

The 24-year-old TikTok star (a member of The Montana Boyz) and the 37-year-old reality TV alum and podcast host debuted their relationship on social media in late February and have been going strong ever since.

During an appearance on Kristin‘s Let’s Be Honest podcast with his TikTok costars, Mark reflected on his first conversation with Kristin.

Mark explained that he accidentally sent his first DM via the Montana Boyz’s account.

“I thought I was on my own account, but I was on the Montana Boyz account, and I DM’d Kristin and I said, ‘I love you’ right off the bat. So there we go,” he recalled, via ET.

Kristin shared her version of events, recalling that she had already been a fan of the TikTok group and found Mark attractive though she wasn’t sure of his name.

“I get a DM from the Montana Boyz that said, ‘I love you,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my god! It’s fate,’” she said, adding that she told Mark that he was her “favorite” once she knew who was messaging her. “So what do I do because I have no chill, I was like, ‘I want to get you guys on my podcast!’”

Despite initially meaning to DM his now-girlfriend on his own account, Estes is glad things worked out the way they did.

“Thank god I did it on that account,” Mark added, with Kristin agreeing that it might not have worked out otherwise because she “wouldn’t have seen it.”

Kristin made her TikTok debut with Mark earlier this month. She also weighed in on their age gap.

