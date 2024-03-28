Andrew Scott Shows Off His Unique Style at 'Ripley' Screening in NYC

Andrew Scott is attending another special screening of his new Netflix series.

The 47-year-old Emmy-nominated actor stepped out for a screening of Ripley hosted by BAFTA on Wednesday evening (March 27) held at the Metrograph in New York City.

Andrew sported a gray striped suit with a brown shirt and black tie as he joined fellow cast members Johnny Flynn, Eliot Sumner, and Maurizio Lombardi along with writer, director, and executive producer Steve Zaillian at the screening.

In the eight-episode limited series Ripley, Andrew plays Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, who is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

All episodes of the series will premiere on Netflix on April 4 – watch the trailer here!

