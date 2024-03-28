Top Stories
Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Relationship Update: Couple is 'Getting More Serious,' According to Insider

Penn Badgley Shares the Differences Between Being a Dad & Stepdad

Kenan Thompson Reveals Last Time He Spoke to Amanda Bynes After Writing About Her In His Book

Michael Jackson's Kids Paris, Prince & Blanket Pose for First Joint Red Carpet Photos in 10 Years

Mar 28, 2024 at 2:25 am
By JJ Staff

Andrew Scott Shows Off His Unique Style at 'Ripley' Screening in NYC

Andrew Scott Shows Off His Unique Style at 'Ripley' Screening in NYC

Andrew Scott is attending another special screening of his new Netflix series.

The 47-year-old Emmy-nominated actor stepped out for a screening of Ripley hosted by BAFTA on Wednesday evening (March 27) held at the Metrograph in New York City.

Andrew sported a gray striped suit with a brown shirt and black tie as he joined fellow cast members Johnny Flynn, Eliot Sumner, and Maurizio Lombardi along with writer, director, and executive producer Steve Zaillian at the screening.

In the eight-episode limited series Ripley, Andrew plays Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, who is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

All episodes of the series will premiere on Netflix on April 4 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Andrew Scott and his co-stars at the screening…
Photos: Getty Images
