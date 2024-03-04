Andrew Scott's 'Ripley' Trailer Teases a Complex Series of Lies & Murder - Watch Now!

You may have seen the 1999 hit thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley… well, there’s now an 8 episode series titled Ripley following the same story line, starring Andrew Scott in the title role of Tom Ripley!

Tom Ripley (Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son (Johnny Flynn) to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

Keep reading to find out more…

The drama series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels.

Dakota Fanning plays Marge Sherwood, the role played by Gwyneth Paltrow in the 1999 film, with Elliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy and John Malkovich also starring. Andrew‘s role was played by Matt Damon in the 1999 movie and Johnny‘s role was portrayed by Jude Law.

The limited series debuts on Netflix on April 4.