'House of Villains' Season 2 - Rumored Cast List Revealed, 1 Star Allegedly Returning!

House of Villains Season 2 is coming!

E! officially renewed the show for a second season, which brings iconic and infamous reality TV villains under one roof for a competition elimination series, hosted by Joel McHale.

The first season of the series debuted in the Fall of 2023.

Here’s a synopsis: “Hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

Now, there are rumors swirling about the potential cast of Season 2, and one popular X thread in particular has seemingly revealed the rumored cast members.

Find out who is rumored to be on E!’s House of Villains Season 2…