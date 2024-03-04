Top Stories
Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (& This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

'House of Villains' Season 2 - Rumored Cast List Revealed, 1 Star Allegedly Returning!

House of Villains Season 2 is coming!

E! officially renewed the show for a second season, which brings iconic and infamous reality TV villains under one roof for a competition elimination series, hosted by Joel McHale.

The first season of the series debuted in the Fall of 2023.

Here’s a synopsis: “Hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

Now, there are rumors swirling about the potential cast of Season 2, and one popular X thread in particular has seemingly revealed the rumored cast members.

Find out who is rumored to be on E!’s House of Villains Season 2…

