Top Stories
Noah Cyrus &amp; Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (&amp; This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (& This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

Mon, 04 March 2024 at 10:07 am

10 Highest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked from Lowest to Highest

Continue Here »

10 Highest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked from Lowest to Highest

The Academy Awards are happening this weekend!

It’s a time to honor the very best achievements in filmmaking of the past year, and a time to reflect on all of the incredible nominees throughout the past decades.

When it comes to “Best Picture” winners, there are plenty of standouts that have stood the test of time among audiences and critics alike. And, in some cases, some of those winners have gone on to be considered as some of the greatest movies of all time.

While The Academy doesn’t always get it right among critics, there are plenty of times that they do.

Using Rotten Tomatoes, we’ve ranked the Top 10 most critically hailed Best Picture winners of all time. And to no one’s surprise, there are a bunch of near perfect scores!

Click through to find out which Best Picture Oscar winners are considered the best of the best…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, evergreen, Extended, Movies, Oscars, Slideshow