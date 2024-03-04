10 Highest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked from Lowest to Highest

The Academy Awards are happening this weekend!

It’s a time to honor the very best achievements in filmmaking of the past year, and a time to reflect on all of the incredible nominees throughout the past decades.

When it comes to “Best Picture” winners, there are plenty of standouts that have stood the test of time among audiences and critics alike. And, in some cases, some of those winners have gone on to be considered as some of the greatest movies of all time.

While The Academy doesn’t always get it right among critics, there are plenty of times that they do.

Using Rotten Tomatoes, we’ve ranked the Top 10 most critically hailed Best Picture winners of all time. And to no one’s surprise, there are a bunch of near perfect scores!

