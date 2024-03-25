'Southern Charm' Season 10 Cast - 1 Star Confirms Return, 3 Stars Rumored to Exit

Southern Charm appears to be returning for a tenth season!

The Bravo reality series has not officially been announced for a renewal, but one of the show’s stars recently said they were coming back, seemingly alluding that it’s happening.

In the show, we see several Charleston singles as they pursue their personal and professional lives while trying to preserve their family names, because just one social faux pas can taint a family’s name for generations. Members of the notoriously closed society unlock the gates of their centuries-old homes for a real-life look at how modern-day Southern aristocracy lives. Viewers get a peek at a social scene which is bound by tradition and ostentation unlike any other culture in America, through a group of the city’s most charismatic gentlemen and their Southern-belle equals.

Ahead of the new season, we’re taking a look at who is confirmed to return, who’s also likely to come back and which stars are rumored to exit the series.

Keep reading inside to find out more about the Southern Charm season 10 cast…