Elliot Page Joins Tegan & Sara at Juno Awards 2024, Talks LGBTQ+ Rights Being Revoked

Elliot Page poses with sibling duo Tegan and Sara while hitting the red carpet at the 2024 Juno Awards held at Scotiabank Centre on Sunday (March 24) in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The 37-year-old actor took to the stage at the Canadian music awards show to present the music duo with the Humanitarian Award for their work with their Tegan and Sara Foundation.

According to their website, the foundation “raises funds and fights for LGBTQ+ equality and justice through our flagship programming and support of grassroots organizations, activists and communities that often go unrecognized by major funding institutions.”

While on stage, Elliot took the time denounce the rollback of LGBTQ2+ rights, as did Tegan and Sara.

“We are at a time in history where the rights of LGBTQ2+ people are being revoked, restricted and eliminated throughout the world, and the effects are devastating,” Elliot said, before going into talking about the foundation, which he is a board member of, and the sisters’ work.

During their acceptance speech, Sara shared, “Receiving this recognition is meaningful, but also a reflection of the complexities our community faces today. If the world were not so hostile to 2S LGBTQ+ people, we would see ourselves purely as musicians. Advocating for our community’s rights is a great privilege, and we are dedicated to confronting any form of discrimination that threatens the well-being of our community.”

