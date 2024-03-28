Zendaya Jokes About a Wardrobe Malfunction, Wears Another Tennis-Inspired Look to 'Challengers' Australia Event

Zendaya pulled out another impressive tennis-themed look to promote her upcoming movie Challengers in Australia.

The 27-year-old actress has been promoting the movie with costars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist in Syedney this week. She donned a light green dress with a silhouette of a tennis player on it to attend a premiere on Tuesday (March 26).

Her look for a photocall was inspired by the tennis net and was just as impressive. However, she joked about a potential wardrobe malfunction on social media.

Keep reading to find out more…

Zendaya wowed in white crop top, which she paired with matching shorts and a long, sheer net skirt that was clearly inspired by a tennis net. She finished off the look with jewels and studded heels.

However, on her Instagram story, she teased that her heels kept getting “caught in [her] net.”

For the event, Mike selected a tan suit. Josh looked cool in a brown leather jacket, which he paired with a black outfit.

The trio also attended a press conference, and we’ve got pics from that in the gallery.

Challengers premieres in theaters on April 26. Check out the trailer!

If you missed it, last year Zendaya opened up about the movie’s steamy scenes.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing custom Lacoste and Bulgari.

Scroll through all of the photos of Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor promoting Challengers in Australia in the gallery…