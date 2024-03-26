Zendaya Kicks Off 'Challengers' Press Tour in Tennis Inspired Dress

Zendaya is kicking off her Challengers press tour with a tennis inspired gown!

The 27-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the film’s Sydney, Australia premiere on Tuesday (March 26) alongside co-stars Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist, and her bestie Darnell Appling, who also appears in the film!

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (O’Connor) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

The film hits theaters on April 26 and you can watch the trailer here!

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a custom Loewe look. Mike and Josh are also wearing Loewe.