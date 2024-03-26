Prince Harry Namechecked in Diddy Lawsuit, Not Accused of Wrondgoing

Prince Harry‘s name was featured in a passage in a sex trafficking lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, and we’re explaining why.

The 39-year-old royal’s name was discovered in court documents filed in a lawsuit by one of Diddy‘s former producers Rodney Jones. This is the fifth lawsuit Combs is facing with allegations of sexual assault, harassment, rape, and more claims against him.

Now, court documents have been revealed and fans quickly noticed the Duke of Sussex’s name.

It’s important to note that Prince Harry is not accused of any wrongdoing and just because his name is featured, does not implicate him in any crime.

The court documents read, via Daily Beast, “Mr Combs was known for throwing the ‘best’ parties. Affiliation with, and or sponsorship of Mr Combs’ sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries like British royal, Prince Harry.”

In 2012, Diddy mentioned Prince Harry in an interview, saying, “I really can’t wait to get to the U.K. as London is one of my favorite cities. I’m also hoping I’ll get to catch up with Prince Harry while I’m there. He’s such a cool guy and it’s about time we hung out. I need him to take me to some of those wild Mayfair clubs.”

If you don’t remember, back when the Epstein documents were released, several innocent celebrities were also namechecked within those pages as well.