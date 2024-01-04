The Innocent Reason Several Celebrities are Mentioned in the Epstein Docs Revealed

You have likely seen a multitude of celebrities being discussed with the release of hundreds of pages of documents related to crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates. However, there’s something very important to keep in mind about that.

On Wednesday night (January 3), the courts unsealed documents containing the names of 187 people, including celebrities and public figures, who came up in the various court proceedings about the late disgraced millionaire.

We rounded up some of the people mentioned in the documents and what was said about them. As the docs are examined more closely, people have noticed something important about some of the names.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Hollywood Reporter noted that celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Naomi Campbell are mentioned in the documents. However, the only reason that they come up is because they were mentioned in a deposition of Johanna Sjoberg.

Johanna was a victim of Jeffrey‘s and worked with him. During the deposition, she was asked if she had ever met the above-mentioned celebs. Her answer was no. It appears that Jeffrey did mention them in passing after speaking with these stars.

Other public figures that Johanna mentioned included Kevin Spacey, George Lucas, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and magician David Copperfield.

The only stars she recalled meeting in person were Michael and David. Also, none of what she said about the other public figures mentioned inappropriate behavior.

It is likely that we will continue to learn more about these documents as they are examined more closely.

Going forward, it is also important to remember that just because someone is mentioned in the documents, it does not mean that they are guilty of criminal activity.

Another popular star has slammed false rumors about them visiting Jeffrey‘s island.