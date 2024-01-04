Zoe Saldana & Husband Marco Perego Show Off Some Sweet PDA During Night Out

Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego show off their love with some cute PDA during a night out in Malibu, Calif.

The 45-year-old Avatar actress and her producer and director husband grabbed a bite to eat at Nobu on Wednesday night (January 3).

While outside the restaurant, photographers captured them sharing a sweet kiss.

Keep reading to find out more…

Zoe looked put-together in a blue and white striped button-up shirt and light pants. She carried and bag and wore her hair straight. Marco looked cool in a black jacket and pulled his hair back into a bun.

The Hollywood couple was seen on the red carpet at the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival back in December 2023. There, they were joined by other stars, including Will Smith, Johnny Depp and Michelle Williams.

A few weeks before that, Zoe spoke candidly about raising three sons with Marco and teaching them about how to “celebrate” their femininity as well as their masculinity.

Scroll through the new photos of Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego’s night out in the gallery…