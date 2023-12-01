Johnny Depp Joins Michelle Williams, Zoe Saldana, & More Stars at Red Sea Film Festival 2023

The stars are stepping out for the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival.

Johnny Depp, Michelle Williams, and Will Smith attended the screening of HWJN held during opening night of the ceremony held on Thursday evening (November 30) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Other stars also at the screening included Diane Kruger, Baz Luhrmann and wife Catherine Martin, Joel Kinnaman, Alessandra Ambrosio, Frieda Pinto, and Sharon Stone.

The following night, Michelle, Diane, Sharon, Alessandra, and Frieda joined Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego, Michelle Rodriguez, along with Ed Westwick and girlfriend Amy Jackson at the Women In Cinema Gala.

The Red Sea International Film Festival‘s website states that the multi-day event is “for film lovers, filmmakers, and the global film industry.”

Fashion credits for the HWJN screening: Michelle Williams and Diane are both wearing Giambattista Valli. Frieda is wearing a Rami Kadi dress. Sharon is wearing a Tony Ward dress. Alessandra is wearing Elie Saab.

