Timothee Chalamet Rocks Sheer, Beaded Tank Top, Celebrates 'Wonka' With Hugh Grant & His Wife

Timothee Chalamet showed off his one-of-a-kind sense of style while attending the premiere for his new movie Wonka at Cinema UCG Normandie on Friday (December 1) in Paris, France.

The 27-year-old actor stars in the new movie as the famed fictional chocolatier Willy Wonka. He also stole the show at the premiere, showing up in a beaded tank top that showed off some skin.

He finished off the look with classic black pants and his iconic curls.

Of course, he was joined at the event by some special stars!

Keep reading to find out more…

Hugh Grant, who brings one of the beloved Oompa Loompas to life in the movie, attended the event with his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein.

Director Paul King was also in attendance, as was famed fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier. We’ve got pics of everyone in the gallery!

Timothee has worn some unforgettable outfits while promoting the movie, including a pink velvet suit and a lavender latex outfit.

The actor recently revealed if he consulted with Johnny Depp, the last star to play Wonka, for advice before filming.

Wonka will arrive in theaters on December 15. Press play on the trailer below.

Scroll through all of the photos of Timothee Chalamet, Hugh Grant and the rest of the stars at the Wonka premiere in the gallery…