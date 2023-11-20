Top Stories
Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor & More

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Who's Sitting in Travis Kelce's Suite at Chiefs/Eagles Game? 1 Kelce Family Member Skips, 1 Star Can't Attend, & Our Best Guesses About Other Attendees

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Mon, 20 November 2023

Timothee Chalamet Looks Cool in a Lavender Latex Outfit for 'Wonka' Premiere in Tokyo

Timothee Chalamet is kicking off the press tour for his new movie!

The 27-year-old Oscar-nominated actor posed for photos ahead of the premiere of his new movie Wonka in Tokyo, Japan.

For the event, Timothee looked cool in an lavender latex outfit paired with white boots.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

Wonka hits theaters on December 15 – watch the latest trailer here!

FYI: Timothee is wearing a Prada outfit with Cartier jewelry.
Photos: Julian Ungano
