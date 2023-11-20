Timothee Chalamet Looks Cool in a Lavender Latex Outfit for 'Wonka' Premiere in Tokyo

Timothee Chalamet is kicking off the press tour for his new movie!

The 27-year-old Oscar-nominated actor posed for photos ahead of the premiere of his new movie Wonka in Tokyo, Japan.

For the event, Timothee looked cool in an lavender latex outfit paired with white boots.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

Wonka hits theaters on December 15 – watch the latest trailer here!

FYI: Timothee is wearing a Prada outfit with Cartier jewelry.