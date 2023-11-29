Timothee Chalamet Reveals Whether He Spoke to Johnny Depp About Playing Willy Wonka

Timothee Chalamet is talking Willy Wonka.

The 27-year-old actor was asked by E! News whether he had reached out to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor Johnny Depp for advice on playing the iconic character.

Timothee revealed that…he did not!

However, he praised the 2005 movie, which was directed by Tim Burton, following 1971′s musical Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, starring the late Gene Wilder.

“[Charlie and the Chocolate Factory] came out when I was about 10 or 11 years old. And I just thought it was very bold,” he said.

As far as the original film, he said he “love(s)” and “saw first, technically — that’s the one I grew up on.”

Timothee previously dated Johnny‘s daughter, actress Lily-Rose Depp, for a year and a half before reportedly breaking up in April 2020.

Check out his look at the London film premiere!