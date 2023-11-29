Top Stories
Wed, 29 November 2023 at 2:51 pm

'Bob Hearts Abishola' Ending with Season 5 at CBS

Another CBS TV show is coming to an end sooner than we anticipated: Bob Hearts Abishola will end with the upcoming fifth season.

The final season will debut on February 12, 2024 and end on May 13, 2024.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, told Variety, “We are so proud to call ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ a CBS comedy as it helped establish a new generation of programming at the Network. This series expertly showcased a family love story and workplace comedy about the immigrant experience with heartfelt humor and emotion while also authentically portraying Nigerian culture. It’s a testament to the incomparable Chuck Lorre, the amazing creative team led by Al Higgins, Gina Yashere and Matt Ross, and the talents of Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku and the entire cast for making this show and its characters come to life and resonate with viewers. We plan to celebrate it this spring and give fans the most amazing episodes to remember it by.”

It’s not a huge surprise that the show is coming to an end after what happened to the cast and their contracts earlier this year.
