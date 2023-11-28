Full 'Wonka' Movie Cast Joins Timothee Chalamet at London Red Carpet Premiere (Photos)

The full cast of the new movie Wonka stepped out for the world premiere event!

Timothee Chalamet was joined by the full main cast for the red carpet event on Tuesday night (November 28) at Royal Festival Hall in London, England.

Also in attendance were Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, and Tracy Ifeachor.

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Roald Dahl‘s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

The movie hits theaters on December 15!

Timothee Chalamet FYI: Timothee is wearing a Tom Ford suit and a Cartier necklace.

Calah Lane

Keegan-Michael Key

Olivia Colman FYI: Olivia is wearing a Roland Mouret cape gown.

Hugh Grant

Paterson Joseph

Matt Lucas

Mathew Baynton

Sally Hawkins

Rowan Atkinson

Jim Carter

Tom Davis