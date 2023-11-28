Top Stories
5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Sharing Controversial Israel-Palestine Post

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Real Feelings About Meghan Markle Revealed (Including What Kate Allegedly Does When She Hears Meghan's Name)

Tue, 28 November 2023 at 5:28 pm

Full 'Wonka' Movie Cast Joins Timothee Chalamet at London Red Carpet Premiere (Photos)

The full cast of the new movie Wonka stepped out for the world premiere event!

Timothee Chalamet was joined by the full main cast for the red carpet event on Tuesday night (November 28) at Royal Festival Hall in London, England.

Also in attendance were Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, and Tracy Ifeachor.

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Roald Dahl‘s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

The movie hits theaters on December 15!

Timothee Chalamet at the Wonka London premiere

Timothee Chalamet

FYI: Timothee is wearing a Tom Ford suit and a Cartier necklace.

Calah Lane at the Wonka London premiere

Calah Lane

Keegan-Michael Key at the Wonka London premiere

Keegan-Michael Key

Olivia Colman at the Wonka London premiere

Olivia Colman

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Roland Mouret cape gown.

Hugh Grant at the Wonka London premiere

Hugh Grant

Paterson Joseph at the Wonka London premiere

Paterson Joseph

Matt Lucas at the Wonka London premiere

Matt Lucas

Mathew Baynton at the Wonka London premiere

Mathew Baynton

Sally Hawkins at the Wonka London premiere

Sally Hawkins

Rowan Atkinson at the Wonka London premiere

Rowan Atkinson

Jim Carter at the Wonka London premiere

Jim Carter

Tom Davis at the Wonka London premiere

Tom Davis

Tracy Ifeachor at the Wonka London premiere

Tracy Ifeachor
