Real Housewives' Jen Shah Threatens Legal Action Against Heather Gay & Bravo After Explosive 'Salt Lake City' Finale

Jen Shah is threatening legal action against former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Heather Gay following accusations made in the recent season four finale.

Heather claimed in the finale that Jen was the one who gave her the infamous black eye. As Bravo fans may recall, the big mystery from season three of RHOSLC was just exactly how Heather, 49, woke up with a black eye. As the rest of season three played out, Heather refused to reveal how she got it, but fans and the other ladies on the show were all convinced that she got it from Jen, which she finally confirmed.

Jen is currently in prison on fraud charges and a rep for the controversial star is speaking out.

“If in the final cut of the three-part RHOSLC reunion, Heather makes any direct reference to Jen Shah giving her the black eye, legal action will be taken by the Shah family against Andy Cohen, NBC Universal, Bravo, Shed Media, and Heather for slander and defamation,” the rep told Page Six.

The rep pointed out that Heather never directly accused Jen in the season four finale, but threatens to sue the star if she flat-out makes an accusation during the reunion special.

“Heather makes reference to ‘she’ giving her a black eye, but does not mention Jen Shah’s name,” the rep said.

The rep also claims that Bravo “conducted a full investigation after Heather was injured” but “found no record of any wrongdoing on behalf of the ladies, or Shah.”

Andy Cohen has responded to Jen‘s Instagram post from prison after the shocking finale.