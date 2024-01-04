Top Stories
Zendaya Unfollows Everyone on Instagram - Including Tom Holland

Zendaya Unfollows Everyone on Instagram - Including Tom Holland

Nick Carter Issues First Statement After Devastating Loss of Sister Bobbie Jean

Nick Carter Issues First Statement After Devastating Loss of Sister Bobbie Jean

Jeremy Allen White Strips to His Underwear for Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign

Jeremy Allen White Strips to His Underwear for Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign

'Real Housewives' Star Kyle Richards Addresses Whether She Would Date a Woman

'Real Housewives' Star Kyle Richards Addresses Whether She Would Date a Woman

Thu, 04 January 2024 at 6:07 pm

The Most Popular Stars of 'FBI,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following!

Continue Here »

The Most Popular Stars of 'FBI,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following!

The stars of FBI are in high demand!

The hit CBS series is heading back to our TV screens on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Ahead of the Season 6 premiere, we’re taking a look at the main cast of the series to see who is active on Instagram, and who has the most robust following of the cast. They’re all super popular, and it’s interesting to see who the biggest stars of social media are!

(Note: it does not appear that Katherine Renee Turner has an active Instagram at this time.)

Click through to see who is the most popular star of FBI…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Alana De La Garza, CBS, EG, evergreen, Extended, FBI, James Chen, John Boyd, Missy Peregrym, Popularity, Roshawn Franklin, Shantel VanSanten, Slideshow, Taylor Anthony Miller, Television, Vedette Lim, Zeeko Zaki