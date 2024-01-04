Top Stories
Zendaya Unfollows Everyone on Instagram - Including Tom Holland

Nick Carter Issues First Statement After Devastating Loss of Sister Bobbie Jean

Jeremy Allen White Strips to His Underwear for Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign

'Real Housewives' Star Kyle Richards Addresses Whether She Would Date a Woman

Here's Why Kelly Monaco Was Out at 'General Hospital' This Week

Kelly Monaco was temporarily replaced on General Hospital this week, but don’t worry, she’s coming back to the show very soon.

The 47-year-old actress has been playing Sam McCall on the ABC soap opera series since 2003 and this isn’t the first time that she has been temporarily replaced.

So, what happened this time? And who played the role?

Keep reading to find out more…

Lindsay Hartley (who was once married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley) stepped in to play Sam this week, just as she has in 2020 and 2022.

TVLine reports that Kelly “was simply under the weather” and “only missed the one episode” on Tuesday (January 2). An insider said that she will be back for Friday’s episode.

Another longtime GH star took a temporarily leave of absence this past week.
