Thu, 04 January 2024 at 5:28 pm

Nicole Scherzinger to Make Broadway Debut in 'Sunset Boulevard' Revival After Smash Success in London

Nicole Scherzinger to Make Broadway Debut in 'Sunset Boulevard' Revival After Smash Success in London

Nicole Scherzinger is bringing her performance as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard to Broadway.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer has been starring in the musical on London’s West End for the past few months and she will wrap her run in the show this week.

It has been confirmed that Nicole will be bringing the musical to Broadway in 2024 and she will be joined by London co-stars Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett-Young, and David Thaxton.

The revival of Sunset Boulevard is directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Boulevard scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration.

Production dates, theater, and additional casting for Sunset Boulevard on Broadway will be announced shortly.

Check out photos from the bloody curtain call for the show!
