Sean 'Diddy' Combs Issues Statement Amid Four Assault & Rape Allegations From Different Women

Sean “Diddy” Combs is speaking out.

The 54-year-old entertainer issued a statement on Wednesday (December 6) amid a rising number of allegations against the star, beginning with ex Cassie‘s lawsuit claiming physical assault and rape, which they settled immediately one day after.

He is also accused of drugging and raping a then-college student in 1991.

A third woman, whose name was not made public, filed her own sexual assault lawsuit in a New York court claiming he and Aaron Hall assaulted her and her friend at the latter artist’s apartment in 1990 or 1991.

Most recently, in a fourth allegation, he was accused of gang-raping and sex-trafficking a 17-year-old schoolgirl when she was in the 11th grade, via Page Six.

“Enough is enough,” the statement begins from Diddy.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he continued.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: i did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth. Sean Diddy Combs.”

