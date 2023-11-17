Top Stories
Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Inside GQ's Men of the Year Event: See 150+ Photos of Kim Kardashian, Jacob Elordi, & More Partying with Celeb Friends!

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Fri, 17 November 2023 at 11:19 pm

Sean 'Diddy' Combs & Cassie Resolve Rape & Abuse Case 1 Day After Filing

There’s a new update in Cassie‘s rape and abuse case against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On Thursday (November 16), the 37-year-old “Me & U” singer, who previously was in a long-term relationship with Diddy, filed a lawsuit against the 54-year-old music mogul, accusing him of rape and abuse over a decade.

On Friday night (November 17), just one day after the filing, Cassie and Diddy provided an update on the case, saying that they’ve ended the matter.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

Diddy added, “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support. We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

We compiled all of the serious allegations Cassie made in her rape and abuse lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images