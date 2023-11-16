Cassie Accuses Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs of Rape & Physical Abuse for Over a Decade, Suggests He Blew Up Kid Cudi's Car, His Lawyer Responds

Cassie is accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of rape and abuse for over a decade.

The 37-year-old “Me & U” singer, who was previously signed to his label and in a long-term relationship with the music mogul, made accusations against the 54-year-old producer in a suit filed in Manhattan, via the New York Times.

In the suit, she claims that not long after she met him in 2005, when she was 19 and he was 36, he began a pattern of control and abuse that included plying her with drugs, beating her and forcing her to have sex with a succession of male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters, via the outlet.