Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued by Record Producer for Sexual Assault & Harassment, Marking Fifth Lawsuit Against Music Mogul

A record producer who used to work with Sean “Diddy” Combs is the latest individual to sue the music mogul.

Prior to Monday (February 26), Diddy had been the subject of four different lawsuits alleging sexual assault, harassment, rape, and more claims against him.

Now, a fifth accuser has come forward.

Rodney Jones, also known as Lil Rod, has sued Diddy for sexual assault and harassment from September 2022 to November 2023.

According to court documents obtained by People, Rodney, who produced nine songs on Diddy‘s most recent work, “witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a producer on the Love album.”

The lawsuit states, “Throughout his time living with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones was the victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus by Mr. Combs.”

Rodney stated that he was uncomfortable when Diddy “walked around naked and showered in a clear glass enclosure,” while the two lived together.

Other accusations in the lawsuit include Rodney‘s claim that he was sexually assaulted by the cousin of Yung Miami, who Diddy was dating at the time.

Rodney also claims to have footage of “Mr. Combs providing laced alcoholic beverages to minors and sex workers at his homes in California, New York, the U. S. Virgin Islands, and Florida.”

Diddy‘s son Justin, his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam are also named in the lawsuit.

