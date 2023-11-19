50 Cent Blasts Diddy Following Cassie Lawsuit Settlement

50 Cent is calling out Sean “Diddy” Combs following Cassie‘s rape and abuse lawsuit against the rapper.

On Thursday (November 16), Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing her ex-boyfriend of rape and abuse over a decade. One day later, Cassie and Diddy announced that they had resolved the case.

50 Cent quickly responded to the news on Friday. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he wrote: “LOL 😆 He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks 🦈 saw the blood in the water 🩸 and here they come in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 every woman he put his hand on,” Page Six reports.

The “In Da Club” rapper initially reacted to the matter when the lawsuit was filed a day earlier. On Thursday, he wrote on Instagram that Diddy was “out here looking 👀 CRAZY AS A MF.”

