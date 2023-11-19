Top Stories
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Sam Heughan Talks 'Outlander' Sex Scenes, the Show's End, His Love Life, James Bond &amp; More in New Interview

Sam Heughan Talks 'Outlander' Sex Scenes, the Show's End, His Love Life, James Bond & More in New Interview

See the Stars Who Attended Mariah Carey's 1st 'Merry Christmas One &amp; All' LA Show, Including a Rumored Couple &amp; a Big-Voiced Pop Star!

See the Stars Who Attended Mariah Carey's 1st 'Merry Christmas One & All' LA Show, Including a Rumored Couple & a Big-Voiced Pop Star!

Emma Stone Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' December 2, Joins Very Exclusive Club!

Emma Stone Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' December 2, Joins Very Exclusive Club!

Sun, 19 November 2023 at 4:30 pm

50 Cent Blasts Diddy Following Cassie Lawsuit Settlement

50 Cent Blasts Diddy Following Cassie Lawsuit Settlement

50 Cent is calling out Sean “Diddy” Combs following Cassie‘s rape and abuse lawsuit against the rapper.

On Thursday (November 16), Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing her ex-boyfriend of rape and abuse over a decade. One day later, Cassie and Diddy announced that they had resolved the case.

Keep reading to find out how 50 Cent responded…

50 Cent quickly responded to the news on Friday. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he wrote: “LOL 😆 He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks 🦈 saw the blood in the water 🩸 and here they come in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 every woman he put his hand on,” Page Six reports.

The “In Da Club” rapper initially reacted to the matter when the lawsuit was filed a day earlier. On Thursday, he wrote on Instagram that Diddy was “out here looking 👀 CRAZY AS A MF.”

If you missed it, we gathered 10 of the most serious allegations Cassie made in her rape and abuse lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 50 Cent, Cassie, Diddy

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images