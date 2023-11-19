Top Stories
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Sam Heughan Talks 'Outlander' Sex Scenes, the Show's End, His Love Life, James Bond &amp; More in New Interview

See the Stars Who Attended Mariah Carey's 1st 'Merry Christmas One &amp; All' LA Show, Including a Rumored Couple &amp; a Big-Voiced Pop Star!

Emma Stone Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' December 2, Joins Very Exclusive Club!

Sun, 19 November 2023 at 6:24 pm

9 'Hunger Games' Stars Who Had Roles in Marvel Movies

9 'Hunger Games' Stars Who Had Roles in Marvel Movies

The Hunger Games and Marvel are taking over movie theaters as 2023 draws to a close.

The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest title, The Marvels, are simultaneously generating buzz among moviegoers.

If you didn’t know, the two popular franchises share more than a few actors between them!

While some Hunger Games actors have appeared in Marvel titles outside of the MCU, the comic-book franchise has been home to nine actors who have also visited the world of Panem.

Continue through the slideshow to find out which Hunger Games actors have appeared in Marvel movies…

Photos: Getty Images, Lionsgate
Getty Images