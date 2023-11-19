A$AP Rocky Talks Possible Puma Collab with Rihanna, Reveals His Pick for Their Best Collaboration

A$AP Rocky is opening up about the potential of a clothing collab with his partner Rihanna!

The 35-year-old rapper and the 35-year-old singer and businesswoman are both creative directors within Puma with their own respective lines.

Just this weekend, Rihanna joined A$AP at his F1 collection launch this past weekend in Las Vegas.

At the event, A$AP was asked whether the rea life couple would work together on a Puma collab, and he also revealed what their best collaboration has been so far.

Keep reading to find out what he said…

“What could we team up and just like f—— smash and go crazy on?” he told Complex. “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children.”

“I think that’s our greatest collaboration so far. Nothing is better than that out there, [than] any design,” A$AP added. “I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, you know, and shaped everything, and we have these beautiful angels. So, that’s the best collaboartion.”

Rihanna and A$AP are parents to their two children, one and a half year old son RZA Athelaston Mayers and three month old son Riot Rose Mayers.