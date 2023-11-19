How to Watch Billboard Music Awards 2023, Which Isn't Airing on TV - Stream Link & Performance Schedule Revealed

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards won’t be airing on TV this year, but you’ll have easy access to watch the show on streaming!

The annual awards show is taking place on Sunday night (November 19) and it’s no longer a typical awards event with a red carpet and all the celebrities in one venue.

Instead, celebs will be making appearances “in global locations, in the midst of sold-out tours, and in custom venues.” The performances and acceptance speeches will take place all around the world instead of in one room.

So, how do you watch?

Keep reading to find out more…

You can head to BBMAs.watch at 8pm ET/5pm PT to tune in for the live show.

The BBMAs website has already revealed the schedule of when you can expect your favorite stars to perform.

8:00pm ET: Karol G

8:20pm ET: David Guetta x Bebe Rexha

8:50pm ET: NewJeans

9:10pm ET: Tate McRae

9:30pm ET: Peso Pluma

9:50pm ET: Mariah Carey

10:20pm ET: Stray Kids

10:40pm ET: Morgan Wallen

Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!