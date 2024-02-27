Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Team Explains What Happened During Alleged Altercation Between Scott Swift & Paparazzo in Sydney

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

Bethany Joy Lenz Reveals the 'One Tree Hill' Co-Star She Kissed Off Screen

Bethany Joy Lenz Reveals the 'One Tree Hill' Co-Star She Kissed Off Screen

Bethany Joy Lenz is opening up about one of her One Tree Hill co-stars who she kissed off screen.

The 42-year-old actress has been diving into the past through her Drama Queens podcast with former co-stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan.

While discussing episode 611, “We Three (My Echo, My Shadow, and Me),” the three women talked about how Bethany had to kiss co-star Paul Johansson on screen. Well, that wasn’t the only time they kissed.

Keep reading to find out more…

Bethany said, “It’s like, ‘Oh it’s my friend.’ I don’t know, it felt strange because we were definitely super close by then. He was probably my best friend on the show at the time. I have kissed Paul in real life, and he’s a good kisser.”

“You know, we’re friends, you’re not friends, you never know what’s going to happen,” she added.

The episode found the cast playing different characters while traveling back to the 1940s and Bethany played a woman who was in an abusive relationship with Paul‘s character.

“He was like, ‘Just hit me.’ And I’m like, ‘Paul, I don’t want to hit you.’ So I smacked him. What you saw on camera was the real deal, for sure,” she said (via Us Weekly).

Bethany recently revealed how her One Tree Hill co-stars helped her leave a cult.

