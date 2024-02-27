Denis Villeneuve Says Television Has 'Corrupted' Movies, Criticizes Dialogue in Films

Denis Villeneuve is sharing his opinions on television and movies.

The Oscar-nominated director is currently promoting his highly-anticipated new film Dune: Part Two.

In a recent interview, Denis had a lot to say about the current state of TV and its impact on movies.

He started by voicing his disdain for dialogue.

“Frankly, I hate dialogue,” the filmmaker told The Times of London. “Dialogue is for theatre and television. I don’t remember movies because of a good line, I remember movies because of a strong image. I’m not interested in dialogue at all. Pure image and sound, that is the power of cinema, but it is something not obvious when you watch movies today. Movies have been corrupted by television.”

Denis continued, “In a perfect world, I’d make a compelling movie that doesn’t feel like an experiment but does not have a single word in it either. People would leave the cinema and say, ‘Wait, there was no dialogue?’ But they won’t feel the lack.”

He also addressed the possibility of a third Dune film based on the novel Dune Messiah.

“There is absolutely a desire to have a third one, but I don’t want to rush it,” Denis stated. “The danger in Hollywood is that people get excited and only think about release dates, not quality.”

