Bad Bunny Set List for 2024's Most Wanted Tour Revealed After First Shows
Bad Bunny has kicked off his Most Wanted Tour and the setlist has been revealed after the first U.S. shows.
The tour kicked off at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center and broke the record for the venue’s highest-grossing single night concert ever. The tour then moved to Las Vegas for two shows and the tour continues through the end of May.
The two-hour show began with a 10-minute musical prelude performed by The Philharmonic Orchestra Project, which includes 24 musicians. The show featured 20 dancers and was divided across two stages.
The set list will reportedly change throughout the tour, but you can get an idea for what you’ll hear with this list.
**This set list is representative of one of the first shows and might not be completely accurate for every show.
1. Nadie Sabe
2. Monaco
3. Fina
4. Hibiki
5. Mr. October
6. Mercedes Carota
7. Cybertruck
8. Vou 787
9. Seda
10. Baticano
11. Telefono Nuevo
12. Tu No Metes Cabra
13. Pa Ti
14. No Te Hagas
15. Vuelve
16. Me Mata
17. Soy Peor
18. Tu No Vive Asi
19. Chambea
20. Diles
21. 25/8
22. Vuelve Candy B
23. Thunder Y Lightning
24. Gracias Por Nada
25. Un X100To
26. Perro Negro
27. Safaera
28. Yo Perreo Sola
29. La Santa
30. La Jumpa
31. Dakiti
32. Efecto
33. Me Porto Bonito
34. Un Preview
35. No Me Quiero Casar
36. ENCORE: Where She Goes
