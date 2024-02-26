Bad Bunny Set List for 2024's Most Wanted Tour Revealed After First Shows

Bad Bunny has kicked off his Most Wanted Tour and the setlist has been revealed after the first U.S. shows.

The tour kicked off at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center and broke the record for the venue’s highest-grossing single night concert ever. The tour then moved to Las Vegas for two shows and the tour continues through the end of May.

The two-hour show began with a 10-minute musical prelude performed by The Philharmonic Orchestra Project, which includes 24 musicians. The show featured 20 dancers and was divided across two stages.

The set list will reportedly change throughout the tour, but you can get an idea for what you’ll hear with this list.

Head inside to check out the set list…

Keep scrolling to check out the full set list…

**This set list is representative of one of the first shows and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. Nadie Sabe

2. Monaco

3. Fina

4. Hibiki

5. Mr. October

6. Mercedes Carota

7. Cybertruck

8. Vou 787

9. Seda

10. Baticano

11. Telefono Nuevo

12. Tu No Metes Cabra

13. Pa Ti

14. No Te Hagas

15. Vuelve

16. Me Mata

17. Soy Peor

18. Tu No Vive Asi

19. Chambea

20. Diles

21. 25/8

22. Vuelve Candy B

23. Thunder Y Lightning

24. Gracias Por Nada

25. Un X100To

26. Perro Negro

27. Safaera

28. Yo Perreo Sola

29. La Santa

30. La Jumpa

31. Dakiti

32. Efecto

33. Me Porto Bonito

34. Un Preview

35. No Me Quiero Casar

36. ENCORE: Where She Goes

Check out the set lists for more artists on tour right now!