Mon, 26 February 2024 at 11:42 pm

Sydney Sweeney Steps Out in New York as 'Anyone But You' Grosses $200 Million

Sydney Sweeney Steps Out in New York as 'Anyone But You' Grosses $200 Million

Sydney Sweeney is stepping out amid her busy schedule!

The 26-year-old actress was spotted on Monday (February 26) walking the streets of New York City wearing a fashionable ensemble.

The same day, Sydney attended the Sydney Sweeney x LANEIGE Global Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask launch event at Ramscale Studio.

If you didn’t know, Sydney‘s recent comedy film Anyone But You just reached the $200 million mark at the global box office!

The star has also been doing press for her latest movie, Madame Web! See all the photos from the premiere.

In case you missed it, Sydney‘s Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell had some exciting news about his and Sydney‘s future as collaborators!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Sydney Sweeney out and about in New York…
sydney sweeney nyc outing laneige event01
sydney sweeney nyc outing laneige event02
sydney sweeney nyc outing laneige event03
sydney sweeney nyc outing laneige event04
sydney sweeney nyc outing laneige event05
sydney sweeney nyc outing laneige event06
sydney sweeney nyc outing laneige event07
sydney sweeney nyc outing laneige event08
sydney sweeney nyc outing laneige event09
sydney sweeney nyc outing laneige event10
sydney sweeney nyc outing laneige event11
sydney sweeney nyc outing laneige event12
sydney sweeney nyc outing laneige event13
sydney sweeney nyc outing laneige event14
sydney sweeney nyc outing laneige event15

Photos: Getty Images, Backgrid
Posted to: Sydney Sweeney