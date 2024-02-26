Sydney Sweeney Steps Out in New York as 'Anyone But You' Grosses $200 Million

Sydney Sweeney is stepping out amid her busy schedule!

The 26-year-old actress was spotted on Monday (February 26) walking the streets of New York City wearing a fashionable ensemble.

The same day, Sydney attended the Sydney Sweeney x LANEIGE Global Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask launch event at Ramscale Studio.

If you didn’t know, Sydney‘s recent comedy film Anyone But You just reached the $200 million mark at the global box office!

The star has also been doing press for her latest movie, Madame Web! See all the photos from the premiere.

In case you missed it, Sydney‘s Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell had some exciting news about his and Sydney‘s future as collaborators!

