Adam Sandler's Gets Family's Support at 'Spaceman' Premiere with Co-Star Carey Mulligan!

Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan are celebrating the premiere of their new Netflix movie Spaceman!

The co-stars hit the red carpet together at the Egyptian Theatre on Monday night (February 26) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were co-stars Kunal Nayyar and Isabella Rossellini. Adam was joined at the event by his wife Jackie and their daughters Sunny, 15, and Sadie, 17.

Noomi Rapace and Sarah Jeffery also walked the red carpet for the premiere.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.”

Spaceman begins streaming on Netflix on March 1.

Watch the trailer below!

FYI: Carey is wearing a Valentino dress and Bulgari jewelry.