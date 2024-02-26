Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Team Explains What Happened During Alleged Altercation Between Scott Swift &amp; Paparazzo in Sydney

Taylor Swift's Team Explains What Happened During Alleged Altercation Between Scott Swift & Paparazzo in Sydney

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

'The Bold &amp; The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

Mon, 26 February 2024 at 11:14 pm

Adam Sandler's Gets Family's Support at 'Spaceman' Premiere with Co-Star Carey Mulligan!

Adam Sandler's Gets Family's Support at 'Spaceman' Premiere with Co-Star Carey Mulligan!

Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan are celebrating the premiere of their new Netflix movie Spaceman!

The co-stars hit the red carpet together at the Egyptian Theatre on Monday night (February 26) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were co-stars Kunal Nayyar and Isabella Rossellini. Adam was joined at the event by his wife Jackie and their daughters Sunny, 15, and Sadie, 17.

Noomi Rapace and Sarah Jeffery also walked the red carpet for the premiere.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.”

Spaceman begins streaming on Netflix on March 1.

Watch the trailer below!

FYI: Carey is wearing a Valentino dress and Bulgari jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 01
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 02
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 03
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 04
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 05
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 06
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 07
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 08
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 09
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 10
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 11
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 12
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 13
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 14
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 15
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 16
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 17
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 18
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 19
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 20
adam sandler carey mulligan spaceman premiere 21

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Celebrity Babies, isabella rossellini, Jackie Sandler, Kunal Nayyar, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler