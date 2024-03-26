Ashley Tisdale Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Christopher French!

Ashley Tisdale is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband Christopher French!

The 38-year-old High School Musical alum announced the news in a post to her Instagram.

“We can’t wait to meet you,” Ashley captioned the photos of her baby bump.

The pair are already parents to a daughter, Jupiter Iris, 3.

Many of the comments on the post are pointing out that Ashley is pregnant at the same time her HSM co-star Vanessa Hudgens.

“Gabriella and Sharpay having babies together I love this,” one commenter wrote, while another stated, “OMG!! Sharpay and Gabriella are pregnant at the same time!!”

Many had wondered if Vanessa and Ashley are still friends, and Ashley recently gave an update.

Congrats to Ashley and Christopher on their upcoming baby!!!